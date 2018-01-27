Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Turns in excellent effort Friday
Bazemore provided 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during a 121-110 loss to the Hornets on Friday.
Bazemore's 26 points marked a season high in the loss, and he didn't stop there. The across the board contributions demonstrated Bazemore's all-around value when he is at his best. He now has three games across January in which he's scored at least 20 points, which already marks the most 20-point games he's had in any month so far this season.
