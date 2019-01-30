Bazemore (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Kings, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Bazemore hasn't played since Dec. 29 as a result of a sprained right ankle. Even though a report came out last week that Bazemore probably wouldn't see the floor until sometime during the first week in February, it's possible the veteran will make his return as soon as Wednesday. If Bazemore ends up in uniform against Sacramento, he would likely be on a minutes restriction.