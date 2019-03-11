Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win
Bazemore totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 win over the Pelicans.
Bazemore has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games, and this was his most well-rounded stat line in recent memory. With so many young wings on the roster, it's hardly surprising that Bazemore isn't earning as many minutes lately as he did during the beginning of the campaign. However, he's still capable of filling up the box score every once in a while.
