Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will miss rest of season
The Hawks have ruled Bazemore (knee) out for the rest of the season, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Hawks initially ruled Bazemore out for "several weeks" due to a bone bruise in his right knee, but that timetable has since been updated. The decision makes sense given Atlanta's last-place standing in the Eastern Conference with less than 20 games to play, but the injury will mark the end of a relatively disappointing campaign for Bazemore, who averaged 12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 27.5 minutes per game. The 28-year-old converted 42.0 percent of his field goals and 39.4 percent of his threes, the latter of which marked a career-high.
