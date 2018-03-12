Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will miss 'several weeks' with bone bruise
Bazemore is dealing with a right bone bruise and is expected to miss "several weeks," Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bazemore was forced to exit Sunday's game early and after additional tests were performed, he's been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee. While several weeks is somewhat vague, it appears Bazemore is likely to miss at least the next seven games, with his first opportunity to rejoin the team coming in late March. That said, considering the Hawks are no longer in playoff contention, Atlanta will likely bring him along slowly with no real reason to rush him back. For that reason, Bazemore's absence could extend into April. Look for additional updates to be provided as he goes through the rehabilitation process. Tyler Dorsey is likely to favorite to enter the starting five at shooting guard in his place.
