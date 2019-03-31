Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will play Sunday vs. Milwaukee
Bazemore (thigh) is available for Sunday's tilt against the Bucks.
Bazemore's status is of little surprise after he was reported as likely to play prior to Sunday's game. He saw 21 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to Portland and will figure to see his typical minutes load off the bench once again against the Bucks.
