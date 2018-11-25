Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will play Sunday
Bazemore (ankle) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Hornets, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bazemore was forced to exit Friday's game with a sprained left ankle, however he will give it a go on Sunday. Bazemore is averaging 13.0 points in 26.4 minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Leads ATL starters with 13 in loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scoring-heavy line in loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Offsets strong line with key technical•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores team-high 18 points Monday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Closes out game with team-leading 32 points•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...