Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will play Wednesday
Bazemore (adductor) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Sixers.
Bazemore was one of several players listed as probable and, shockingly, all of them will play Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back. The veteran had 26 points, four rebounds and three steals in Tuesday's loss to San Antonio.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Probable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Leads scoring charge•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will play Sunday vs. Milwaukee•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...