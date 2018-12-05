Bazemore will start Wednesday against the Wizards, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

With Taurean Prince (ankle) sidelined for multiple games, Bazemore will enter his spot in the starting five. In 19 games as a starter this season, Bazemore has averaged 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.3 minutes.