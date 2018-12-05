Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will start Wednesday
Bazemore will start Wednesday against the Wizards, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
With Taurean Prince (ankle) sidelined for multiple games, Bazemore will enter his spot in the starting five. In 19 games as a starter this season, Bazemore has averaged 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.3 minutes.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.