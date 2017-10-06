Bazemore won't participate in Friday's exhibition game against the Pistons.

Bazemore will get the night off seemingly for rest, as there's been no indication he's dealing with an injury. With reserve shooting guard Marco Belinelli also out, the Hawks may have to work shooting guard by comittee. The likes of Malcolm Delaney, DeAndre Bembry (triceps) and Nicolas Brussino could all see additional run.