Gilbert agreed to a two-way contract with the Hawks on Tuesday, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

Gilbert made his NBA debut back in February when he was signed to a 10-day deal with the Wizards, but he's now set to get some longer-term security after Atlanta brought him aboard to fill one of its three two-way slots. The undrafted rookie guard out of Iowa State has spent most of his time in the G League this season with the Capital City Go-Go, averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 28.4 minutes per game over 37 appearances. He'll be able to move between the NBA and G League on his two-way deal but is likely to continue seeing most of his minutes at the latter level with the Hawks' affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.