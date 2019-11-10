Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Active Sunday
Huerter (knee) is active for Sunday's contest versus Portland, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
As expected, Huerter will be available, presumably off the bench, for Sunday's matchup. Huerter has been nursing knee pain throughout the season but hasn't missed a game yet.
