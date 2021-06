Huerter (ankle) is available for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Bucks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Huerter was considered probable with left ankle soreness, so it's no surprise he's ready to play Wednesday. The 22-year-old has averaged 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.5 minutes as a starter over the past four games.