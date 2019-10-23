Huerter (knee) will be limited to 15 minutes off the bench in Thursday's season opener against the Pistons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Huerter went through practice with no issues Wednesday, but the Hawks will play it safe and ease him into action. Cam Reddish will start in his place Thursday, though Huerter is expected to rejoin the starting five once he's ready to handle a full workload.