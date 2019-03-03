Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Available to play Sunday
Huerter (back) will play in Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Huerter suffered the back injury in Friday's quadruple-overtime loss to Chicago, however he's good to go for Sunday. The sharpshooting rookie is averaging 31.4 minutes since January 2, and should see his usual role.
More News
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...