Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Available to play Wednesday
Huerter (back) will play in Wednesday's game against the Nets.
After being downgraded to questionable and ultimately ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors with back pain, Huerter will be active and available for Wednesday's contest. With that, Jeremy Lin will likely return to his role off the bench after getting a spot start Tuesday.
