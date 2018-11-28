Huerter (back) is available for Wednesday' game against the Hornets, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Huerter was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game with a mid back strain, but was made available closer to gametime. Assuming he doesn't have any minutes restrictions, it looks like Huerter will slot back into the starting shooting guard role which he has filled over the past two games.

