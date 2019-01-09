Huerter will rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday against the Nets.

Huerter, who missed Tuesday's game against the Raptors with back soreness will rejoin the starting-5 for Wednesday's tilt with the Nets. Through 38 games this year, the rookie guard is averaging 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 25.7 minutes.

