Huerter had 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3PT), eight assists, six rebounds and four steals in Monday's win over Minnesota.

All five starters scored in double-figures for the Hawks, while Huerter and Trae Young combined for 21 of the team's 32 assists. Huerter broke out of a mini shooting slump, hitting three three-pointers after going just 2-of-12 from deep over his previous three games.