Huerter delivered 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and a block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Clippers.

Huerter was coming off back-to-back single-digit scoring performances, but he bounced back with a strong 13-point outing that also saw him drain all three of his shots from behind the arc. Huerter is one of the most effective three-point shooters in the league, and while his scoring numbers might never be very high, he still provides value in that specific category. He is making 45.8 percent of his three-point attempts over his last five games.