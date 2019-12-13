Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Can now play 30 minutes
Huerter's restriction has been upped to 30 minutes in advance of Friday's game against the Pacers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Huerter hasn't played 30 minutes since Nov. 10, before he suffered a shoulder injury. The Hawks opted to bring him back slowly, but there seems to be a confidence that he can now handle a starter's workload. In the 31 games that he saw at least 30 minutes last season, he averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals.
More News
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Remains on minutes limit•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Matches career high in assists•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Remains on minutes limit•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Starting with 25-minute restriction•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Remains on 20-minute restriction•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Will be capped at 15-to-20 minutes•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...