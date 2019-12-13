Huerter's restriction has been upped to 30 minutes in advance of Friday's game against the Pacers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Huerter hasn't played 30 minutes since Nov. 10, before he suffered a shoulder injury. The Hawks opted to bring him back slowly, but there seems to be a confidence that he can now handle a starter's workload. In the 31 games that he saw at least 30 minutes last season, he averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals.