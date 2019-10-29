Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Capped at 20 minutes again
Huerter will be held to 20 minutes or fewer Tuesday night against the Heat, Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Huerter faced the exact same minutes restriction in Atlanta's last game Monday against the Sixers. He finished with six points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds over 20 minutes in a 105-103 loss.
