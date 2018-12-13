Huerter ended with 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Mavericks.

Huerter dropped a career-best 19 points Wednesday including four triples. His minutes continue to rise in the absence of both Taurean Prince (ankle) and Jeremy Lin (back) and he has been taking advantage of the increase. He has been putting up standard league value over the past two weeks despite some inconsistent performances and is worth a look if you have someone to drop on your team.