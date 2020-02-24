Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Career high four steals in win
Huerter accumulated three points (1-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt), six assists, four steals and three rebounds across 39 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 victory over the Mavericks.
Huerter wasn't able to get his shot going, but he made up for it by securing a career-high four steals, plus a solid six assists. Saturday's effort also marked the first time in 10 games that Huerter failed to drop double-digit points, but he's having a strong month overall, averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds in February.
