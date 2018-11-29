Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Career-high four triples Wednesday
Huerter finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, and four assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 loss to Charlotte.
Huerter played a team-high 34 minutes Wednesday, appearing untroubled by an apparent mid-back strain. He finished with 12 points, all from the three-point line, adding five rebounds and four assists. It appears as though Huerter is going to stick in the starting lineup at least for the time being, making him a viable option in deeper formats. He has the ability to knock down the three-ball as well as getting some steals and out-of-position rebounds.
