Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Clear of injury report
Huerter (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Celtics, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Huerter was originally considered probable due to mid-back pain, but he's apparently clear of the injury come gameday. The 21-year-old is averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 25.6 minutes and should see his usual workload at Boston.
