Huerter (shoulder) progressed to 5-on-5 work during Tuesday's practice, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Huerter continues to inch closer to a return, with his next opportunity to do so arriving Wednesday against the Nets. He'll be considered a game-time decision until the team releases another update. Huerter will likely be eased back into action considering his 11-game absence while rehabbing from a rotator cuff injury.