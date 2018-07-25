Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Cleared for everything but contact
Huerter (hand) has been cleared for everything except contact workouts, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Huerter wasn't able to participate in summer league due to surgery on a tendon in his pinky finger. Things are progressing well, however, and he's expected to be fully cleared by training camp. The 19th overall pick in this year's draft out of Maryland, Huerter is likely to serve as a depth option on the wing, but will presumably battle for bigger role in training camp.
