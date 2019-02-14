Huerter (ankle) will play Thursday against the Knicks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

As expected, despite a sprained left ankle, the rookie will take the floor. In seven February games, he's averaging 12.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 30.0 minutes while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from distance.