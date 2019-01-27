Huerter (neck) is available for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Huerter has been cleared to return after missing the previous two games with a sore neck. The rookie figures to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, likely pushing Taurean Prince back to a reserve role. Since the beginning of January, Huerter is averaging 15.1 points, 4.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 37.5 minutes.