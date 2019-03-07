Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Cold shooting night
Huerter managed seven points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 28 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.
Huerter was cold from the floor, hitting only 20.0 percent of his shots and only one of his six three-point attempts. The rookie from Maryland can get it going on occasion, but his reliance on shooting to maintain fantasy relevance makes him a boom-or-bust option on most nights.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...