Huerter managed seven points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 28 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Huerter was cold from the floor, hitting only 20.0 percent of his shots and only one of his six three-point attempts. The rookie from Maryland can get it going on occasion, but his reliance on shooting to maintain fantasy relevance makes him a boom-or-bust option on most nights.