Huerter isn't starting Friday's game against the Warriors, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Huerter will retreat to the bench for the first time since Jan. 15 after he averaged just 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds over 28.3 minutes per game across the past three contests. Bogdan Bogdanovic will join the starting five in his place.
