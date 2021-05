Huerter (shoulder) will come off the bench Saturday against the Bulls, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After a two-game absence, Huerter will return and come off the bench while Tony Snell remains in the starting five. In 15 games as a reserve this season, Huerter has averaged 10.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 25.8 minutes.