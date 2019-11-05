Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Coming off bench Tuesday
Huerter, who is on a 30-minute limit Tuesday, will come off the bench against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Huerter drew a start on Halloween with Trae Young sidelined, but with Young back, Huerter will come off the bench while Cam Reddish starts at shooting guard. Huerter has seen 20-plus minutes three times this season, averaging 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
