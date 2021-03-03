Huerter scored 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with two rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Heat.

While a few Hawks saw their minutes and production fall in interim coach Nate McMillan's first game, Huerter continued to produce consistently. He's now scored in double-digits with at least four assists and 30 minutes in four of his last five contests. Huerter's role could shrink when Cam Reddish (Achilles) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) return, though Hunter in particular may remain out for the foreseeable future.