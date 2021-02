Huerter scored 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks.

Huerter continued his strong stretch of scoring, topping 15 points for the fourth consecutive game. He did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc and has averaged 3.8 triples in that same four contest span. In addition to his scoring, Huerter is averaging a career-best 1.2 steals per game on the season.