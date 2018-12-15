Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Continues three-point binge
Huerter scored a team-high 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt) while adding three assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block in 31 minutes during Friday's 129-108 loss to the Celtics.
The 20-year-old has been on fire from beyond the arc, shooting an amazing 50.0 percent (18-for-36) on his three-point attempts over the last seven games. Huerter has worked his way into the starting five for the Hawks, and while Trae Young continues to get most of the attention among Atlanta's rookies, Huerter might well end up being the organization's second straight steal with the 19th overall pick, following in John Collins' footsteps.
More News
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Career-high 19 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Career-high four triples Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Available Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Pours in 10 points Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Enters starting lineup•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...