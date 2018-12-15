Huerter scored a team-high 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt) while adding three assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block in 31 minutes during Friday's 129-108 loss to the Celtics.

The 20-year-old has been on fire from beyond the arc, shooting an amazing 50.0 percent (18-for-36) on his three-point attempts over the last seven games. Huerter has worked his way into the starting five for the Hawks, and while Trae Young continues to get most of the attention among Atlanta's rookies, Huerter might well end up being the organization's second straight steal with the 19th overall pick, following in John Collins' footsteps.