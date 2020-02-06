Huerter chipped in 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists Wednesday night, as the Hawks beat the Timberwolves 127-120.

Huerter slowed down a bit in this one, cooling off from deep after averaging 5.5 threes made over his last two outings. Over his previous three games prior to this one, the 21-year old has been a top 60 player in nine-category leagues, putting up 18.3 points, 4.3 triples and 2.3 assists, while shooting 51.2 percent from the field. In addition, Huerter has been a top 100 player on the season, and is worth owning virtually everywhere.