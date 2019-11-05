Huerter will be on a 30-minute limit Tuesday against San Antonio, Ben Ladner of Sports Illustrated reports.

Huerter logged a season-high 26 minutes in Thursday's loss to Miami, and his minutes limit has since increased to 30. He's averaging 6.2 points, 3.2 assists and three rebounds over five games this season and is set to come off the bench Tuesday.

