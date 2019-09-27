Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Dealing with knee injury
Huerter is dealing with a knee injury and will be limited to start training camp.
There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding Huerter's injury, as an MRI revealed no structural damage, so his limitations are likely just in place to avoid any further issues. Consider Huerter week-to-week as training camp and the preseason begins.
