Huerter exited Friday's win over the Wizards due to left shoulder soreness, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Huerter went to the locker room in the second half of Friday's matchup and was unable to return to close out the game. He totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes prior to his departure. Coach Nate McMillan is hopeful that Huerter's injury isn't serious, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Monday against the Pistons.