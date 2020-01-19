Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Delivers dud versus Pistons
Huerter had two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Saturday's 136-103 loss to the Pistons.
Huerter had as many turnovers (two) as points while struggling from the field and failing to make an impact in other areas. It was the second night of a back-to-back, so maybe fatigue played a part in his poor performance. Still, this is the type of showing that can result in fantasy owners understandably losing some confidence in Huerter heading into Monday's matchup versus the Raptors.
