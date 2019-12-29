Huerter amassed just six points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one rebound in 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-81 loss to Chicago.

Huerter failed to capitalize on what was a great opportunity. Trae Young (ankle) missed the game and so Huerter was the obvious choice to take on more of a play-making role. This was not the case as he ended with just six points and four assists. The game was a mess from the start and so those holding onto Huerter should try to move on from this performance.