Huerter produced 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to the Magic.

Huerter has handed out at least six dimes in three straight games and seven times across 44 appearances this season. Furthermore, Huerter has also scored in double figures in seven straight tilts and will look to deliver another quality stat line during Wednesday's matchup versus the Cavaliers.