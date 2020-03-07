Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Double-double in loss
Huerter had 14 points (67-14 FG, 2-8 3PT) and 11 assists in Friday's loss to the Wizards.
Despite an off night from three, Huerter scored in double-figures for the fifth straight game. His 11 assists marked a season-best.
