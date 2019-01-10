Huerter posted 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Nets.

Huerter struggled with his shot, failing to hit a three for the first time in seven games and was unable to record either a steal or a block for the first time in five games. Nonetheless, the rookie guard recorded his first career double-double after sitting out Tuesday's game with the Raptors due to back soreness. Huerter has scored in double-figures in each of his past five games, scoring 13.6 points and adding 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over that period. Despite some streaky shooting, Huerter's worth a look in standard formats as he's capable of cross-category production and is averaging 31.1 minutes in his last 10 games.