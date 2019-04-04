Huerter is listed as doubtful for Friday's game in Orlando due to pain in his mid-back, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Huerter most recently played 30 minutes in Wednesday's victory over the 76ers and appears to have emerged with more back trouble. Huerter had popped up on the injury report a few times last month with a back injury but never missed any time. Now, the Hawks look to be electing to give the rookie the night off, but his status will still need to be confirmed at some point on Friday.