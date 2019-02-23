Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Doubtful Saturday
Huerter (ankle) is considered doubtful for Sautrday's game against the Suns, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
A left ankle sprain kept Huerter out of Friday's loss to the Pistons, and it appears he is trending toward another absence Saturday. Look for Kent Bazemore and DeAndre' Bembery to see increased usage should he ultimately remain sidelined.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...