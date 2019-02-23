Huerter (ankle) is considered doubtful for Sautrday's game against the Suns, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

A left ankle sprain kept Huerter out of Friday's loss to the Pistons, and it appears he is trending toward another absence Saturday. Look for Kent Bazemore and DeAndre' Bembery to see increased usage should he ultimately remain sidelined.