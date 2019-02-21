Huerter is doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Pistons due to a sprained left ankle, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Huerter presumably sprained his ankle during practice or a workout, and the team is expected to hold him out of the Hawks' first game after the All-Star break. Assuming he's out, Kent Bazemore and DeAndre' Bembry are candidates to see extra run.