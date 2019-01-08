Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Downgraded to questionable
Huerter (calf) was downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Huerter popped up on the injury report Monday with a left calf strain but was listed as probable. The downgrade to questionable suggests that the injury may be more serious than originally though, and the rookie guard will likely end up being a game-time decision in Toronto.
More News
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Probable vs. Raptors•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Plays career-high 44 minutes in loss•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores season-high 22 points•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores 16 points Friday•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Provides 13 points in win•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Continues three-point binge•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.