Huerter (calf) was downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Huerter popped up on the injury report Monday with a left calf strain but was listed as probable. The downgrade to questionable suggests that the injury may be more serious than originally though, and the rookie guard will likely end up being a game-time decision in Toronto.

More News
Our Latest Stories